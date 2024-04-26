Are banks closed today for Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2? Check details
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 voting: Banks in multiple states closed on April 26 due to Lok Sabha Election phase 2 voting. Over 15.88 crore voters across 1.67 lakh polling stations are expected to participate. Counting of votes scheduled for June 4.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 voting: Banks in several states are set to remain closed today i.e. on April 26 due to Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 2 voting in which 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) are polling.
