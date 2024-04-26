Are banks closed today for Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2? Check details

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 voting: Banks in multiple states closed on April 26 due to Lok Sabha Election phase 2 voting. Over 15.88 crore voters across 1.67 lakh polling stations are expected to participate. Counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 voting: Banks in several states are set to remain closed today i.e. on April 26 due to Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 2 voting in which 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) are polling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to RBI's bank holiday calendar, both private and public banks will remain closed today in Bengaluru, Jammu, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram due to the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024.

Meanwhile, the voting will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm. These states include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Election Commission further noted that over 16 lakh polling officials will welcome over 15.88 crore voters across 1.67 lakh polling stations.

In the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, 1,202 candidates are competing. Of these candidates, 1,098 are men, 102 are women, and two are from the third gender category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the key candidates in this phase are Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, BJP's youth icon Tejasvi Surya, and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Among the over 15.88 crore registered voters, 8.08 crore are men, 7.8 crore are women, and 5,929 identify as third gender. Notably, there are 34.8 lakh first-time voters, and 3.28 crore young voters are aged between 20 and 29 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This phase follows the first round of polling held on April 19, which covered 108 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!