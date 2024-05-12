Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here’s a list of eight alternate ID proofs or documents which can be used in place of voter ID card at the time of voting.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Did you know an elector can cast a vote even if he/she does not have the voter ID card, also known as the electors photo identity card (EPIC)? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), one can cast a vote even if they do not have a physical copy of their voter ID card at the time of voting at the polling booth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But it is first advisable for all the voters to first ensure that their names are enlisted in the Election Commission’s voter list. And if not, they should first get their names registered ither online or offline in the voter list.

Don't have Voter ID card? Here's a list of ID proofs which can be used If your name is in the voter list but do not have a voter ID card, certain alternate ID proofs or documents can be used to cast a vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Any one of these listed alternate ID proofs or documents can be used in place of voter ID card at the time of voting –

1-PAN (permanent account number) card

2-Aadhaar card {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3-Driving licence

4-Passport

5-Passbook issued by a bank or a post office, entailing the photograph {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6-Pension document for retired personnel

7-Service ID card issued by a state government, central government, PSU (public sector undertaking), including the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) job card

8-A health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024 The fourth phase of the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 13 (Monday) when 96 parliamentary constituencies from nine States and one Union Territory will go to the polls.

On May 13, polling will be held for all the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also hold assembly elections on the same day.

