Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to visit Hyderabad today; traffic restrictions imposed, advisory issued. Check here
Hyderabad police impose traffic restrictions for PM Modi's visit on May 7 and 8. PM Modi to address public meetings in Vemulawada and Warangal. Citizens urged to plan travel accordingly and co-operate with traffic police.
Owing to PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city, Hyderabad police imposed traffic restrictions imposed and issued an advisory for the next 2 days. On May 7 and 8, movement restricted, or diverted in different areas.
