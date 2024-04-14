PM Narendra Modi prays for 'speedy recovery' of Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy after stone-pelting incident
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was pelted with stones on the evening of April 13 during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada and sustained a deep cut under his eyebrow.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed wishes for the quick recovery of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy following the stone-pelting incident targeting him last evening. PM Modi, through his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery and good health of the politician.