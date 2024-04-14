Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was pelted with stones on the evening of April 13 during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada and sustained a deep cut under his eyebrow.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed wishes for the quick recovery of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy following the stone-pelting incident targeting him last evening. PM Modi, through his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery and good health of the politician.

"I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu," he wrote.

Attack During 'Memantha Siddham' Bus Yatra The incident occurred on the evening of April 13 during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada. Reddy sustained a deep cut under his eyebrow due to a stone-pelting attack by an unidentified individual, ANI reported citing sources from the ruling YSR Congress.

Following the attack, Reddy received immediate first aid on the bus and continued his journey thereafter.

"The stone struck the CM while he was acknowledging the crowds as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Reddy embarked on a 21-day Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Protest Led by YSRCP Leader KK Raju YSRCP leader KK Raju, who is also the party's candidate for the upcoming assembly polls from the North constituency, led a protest against the attack. Alongside hundreds of party supporters, Raju staged a sit-in, condemning the incident and alleging involvement of opposition parties.

Raju accused the principal opposition party, TDP, along with its allies BJP and Jana Sena Party, of orchestrating the attack. He claimed that they targeted CM Jagan's convoy during the incident.

"The TDP and its allies (BJP and JSP) were behind this attack. They pelted stones at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy," Raju told reporters.

State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath also condemned the attack on Reddy during the 'Memantha Siddham' roadshow.

"YSRCP activists all over the state and the supporters of Jaganmohan Reddy all across the world have come out condemning this attack on our CM. If you (TDP) think that Jagan is scared of Chandrababu (party chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu) and the old-fashioned attacks orchestrated by him and his allies, you are mistaken. The TDP, which was responsible for the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga in the same Vijayawada area, orchestrated the stone pelting at CM Jagan today," Amarnath alleged.

General Elections India The incident comes amidst preparations for the upcoming general elections and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4, these elections will determine the political landscape in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, a party needs to secure at least 88 out of the 175 assembly seats to form the government independently.

(With inputs from ANI)

