Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers seeking his third consecutive term from Varanasi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four mandated proposers accompanied PM Modi.

Varanasi, the seat that PM Modi has won twice, will go to polls in the final phase of the General Elections on June 1.

Modi is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Varanasi. He won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Modi will contest against Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajai Rai and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) Athar Ali Lari. In the 2019 poll, Modi won the seat by nearly 4.8 lakh votes, a big jump from the 3.72 lakh winning margin in 2014.

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for his videos of mimicking Prime Minister Modi, has also said he will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 against the Prime Minister from the Varanasi seat. Rangeela has, however, not filed his nomination for the seat yet.

Earlier in the day, en route to filing his papers, Modi prayed at Varanasi's iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges. He also visited visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple.

"My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable, and incomparable. All I can say is it cannot be expressed in words!" Modi said in a post on X before visiting the Kaal Bhairav Temple.

PM Modi's Four Proposers The BJP has won Varanasi eight times since 1991, with only RK Mishra of the Congress winning the seat in 2004. Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of this Lok Sabha 2024 election on June 1.

The four proposers of Modi for his nomination were Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, a member of the Brahmin community, Baijnath Patel, an old RSS volunteer belonging to the OBC community, Lalchand Kushwaha, another OBC community member and Sanjay Sonkar, who comes from the Dalit community.

The other leaders from BJP and its allies who attended Modi's nomination filing were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) President Anupriya Patel, and SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar were also present.

The significance of 11.40 am The PM chose to file his nomination papers between 11.40 am and 12 noon. The timing has an auspicious significance. There was a coincidence between Pushya Nakshatra and Ganga Saptami on May 14.

Astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi told Hindustan Times that the scriptures say the combination is there due to the positioning of the planets. "It is believed that doing any work on this day leads to the fulfilment of one's wish. If any work is done in Pushya Nakshatra, its completion is considered certain," he said.

