Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the first electoral rally scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on January 25, according to sources from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The rally in Bulandshahr will mark the beginning of the election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and comes days after the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Samaroh in Ayodhya on January 22.

Party workers and BJP leaders are actively involved in preparations, expecting a significant turnout in the western Uttar Pradesh city.

BJP's Focus on Western Uttar Pradesh The BJP currently holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019. Prime Minister Modi is reportedly gearing up to reverse the outcomes in these seats in the upcoming 2024 elections. The campaign will kick off in Bulandshahr, aiming to connect with voters and supporters in previously contested areas, sharing the victory mantra.

The BJP claims that around five lakh people will attend PM Modi's rally in Bulandshahr. The Prime Minister's scheduled public meeting in Bulandshahr's Navada village on January 25 is expected to rally support, featuring a shooting range field in Meerut Commissionerate.

Alliance Announcements in the Political Arena Meanwhile, a day after announcing an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal for the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has stated that there will be more meetings with Congress to decide on a seat-sharing formula in the state, emphasizing the need for a strong INDIA alliance.

Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders, including former MPs, former MLAs, and former MLCs. He highlighted winnability as the criterion for decisions on seats and urged party workers to ensure the registration of voters who support the party in the new voter list. Yadav has accused the BJP government in the state of removing the names of some party workers from the list.

Congress and the SP are in seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

