Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi levels big charge against BJP in Raebareli, says party 'is intimidating ...'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, says a ‘storm of change is sweeping across the country’.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: As Raebareli went to vote on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi levelled a big charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying “voters are being intimidated" in the Uttar Pradesh district. Raebareli was voting on Monday to select its representative.