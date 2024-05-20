Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ News / India/  Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi levels big charge against BJP in Raebareli, says party 'is intimidating ...'
BackBack

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi levels big charge against BJP in Raebareli, says party 'is intimidating ...'

Livemint

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, says a ‘storm of change is sweeping across the country’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (REUTERS)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (REUTERS)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: As Raebareli went to vote on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi levelled a big charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying “voters are being intimidated" in the Uttar Pradesh district. Raebareli was voting on Monday to select its representative.

ALSO READ: In 2019, Congress had won just Raebareli of the 49 seats voting in phase 5 today

Rahul Gandhi has visited Raebareli, the constituency from which he is contesting in the Lok Sabha elections. The former Congress president travelled to Raebareli by road after reaching the Lucknow airport from Delhi. 

Rahul Gandhi also inspected some of the polling booths and met the people who had cast their votes in Raebareli.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Everything you need to know about phase 5

Earlier, the Congress MP claimed in a post on X that a storm of change is sweeping the country.

“The people of India are fighting this election together and a storm of change is sweeping across the country. I am appealing to the entire country, including Amethi and Rae Bareli - come out in large numbers and vote for the prosperity of your families, for your rights, for the progress of India," Rahul Gandhi said.

“It has become clear in the first four phases that the people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP," Rahul Gandhi added.

Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala where he is the sitting MP. 

On May 20, polling is underway for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth round of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. These include Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda. 

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 56.68 per cent till 5 pm, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 May 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue