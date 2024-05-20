Lok Sabha elections 2024: As Raebareli went to vote on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi levelled a big charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying “voters are being intimidated" in the Uttar Pradesh district. Raebareli was voting on Monday to select its representative.

Rahul Gandhi has visited Raebareli, the constituency from which he is contesting in the Lok Sabha elections. The former Congress president travelled to Raebareli by road after reaching the Lucknow airport from Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi also inspected some of the polling booths and met the people who had cast their votes in Raebareli.

Earlier, the Congress MP claimed in a post on X that a storm of change is sweeping the country.

“The people of India are fighting this election together and a storm of change is sweeping across the country. I am appealing to the entire country, including Amethi and Rae Bareli - come out in large numbers and vote for the prosperity of your families, for your rights, for the progress of India," Rahul Gandhi said.

“It has become clear in the first four phases that the people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP," Rahul Gandhi added.

Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala where he is the sitting MP.

On May 20, polling is underway for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth round of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. These include Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 56.68 per cent till 5 pm, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

