Return of regional parties may smoothen Centre-State relations
Summary
- While some experts said this might cause greater friction between the Centre and states, others saw it as a positive development, and more in line with inclusive development of the country.
NEW DELHI : Centre-state relations may be about to get a makeover. The resurgence of regional parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as also in the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which rules several states, might lead to significant shifts in the dynamics between the Centre and states, experts said.