"States will have more bargaining power now. There are two major partners of the government, Andhra Pradesh (Telugu Desam Party) and Bihar (Janata Dal-United). They would be really looking forward to further discussions on this. There would be some reworking of Centre-state relations. It all depends on how these two political parties are going to bargain with the Centre and see how they improve their transfer of resources from Centre to state. Whether it is going to be benefiting all the states or only these two states, we will have to wait and see."