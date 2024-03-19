Active Stocks
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister

Edited By Alka Jain

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as Union Minister following BJP's seat-sharing with Chirag Paswan for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras. (PTI)
Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras. (PTI)

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday resigned as Union Minister, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalized its seat-sharing with Chirag Paswan for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19. 

“Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha...Our party had five MPs and I worked with utmost sincerity...Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister," Paras said after putting in his resignation papers. 

The announcement came at a press conference a day after the BJP-led NDA announced its seat-sharing pact and gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas). The seats finalized are Jamui, Samastipur, Hajipur, Vaishali and Khagaria.

Paras did not deliberate upon his plans at the press briefing today. 

Sources from RLJP earlier revealed that the party is mulling over its next step and may announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 without consulting with the BJP.

That leaves Pashupati Kumar Paras with nothing, but the sources added that the BJP has offered him the post of Governor of Bihar and other influential positions to the leaders of RLJP. Pashupati Kumar Paras seems to be disappointed with the arrangement and is mulling over the idea of contesting the general elections alone.

Pashupati Kumar Paras currently represents the Hajipur constituency in Lok Sabha, a seat previously represented by RLJP stalwart late Ram Vilas Paswan.

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 11:56 AM IST
