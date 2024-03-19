Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as Union Minister following BJP's seat-sharing with Chirag Paswan for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday resigned as Union Minister, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalized its seat-sharing with Chirag Paswan for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.