Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sharad Pawar calls for united opposition

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sharad Pawar calls for united opposition2 min read . 04:57 PM IST
- Can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program, Sharad Pawar said
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has advocated for the unity of Opposition parties for the 2024 elections. He said, "Can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program."
Earlier on Monday, Pawar had expressed that efforts are underway at the national level to bring non-BJP parties together to create a public opinion. However, he is not keen to take up any responsibility due to his age, the veteran leader pointed out.
“Narendra Modi government is failing to fulfil any of the promises made by it since 2014 including bringing acche din, connecting villages through the internet, and providing toilets, water, and power to every household," the NCP president took a jibe at the prime minister
"The Union government made several promises since the 2014 general elections, but it never fulfilled a single promise. The prime minister had promised a house to every person in the country, but the government failed to keep its word. Now the new promise is of creating a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024," Pawar said.
"What BJP is doing against its opponents is nothing but an attack on parliamentary democracy which is a matter of serious concern. In all the non-BJP-ruled states, the saffron party is trying to split legislators and capture power. Maharashtra is the latest example."
Noting that BJP's agenda is to keep smaller parties away from power, he added, "Efforts are underway at the national level to bring non-BJP parties together and bring about a public opinion against the BJP."
"I will only help bring together non-BJP parties to generate a public opinion against the BJP," he said. However, he refused to take any serious responsibility due to his age.
Earlier this month, moments after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he called for a united Opposition ahead of the General elections scheduled to be held in 2024.
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar had said, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)".
