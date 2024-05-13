FM Sitharaman asks how many welfare schemes Rahul Gandhi would shut down to accommodate the fiscal cost of the Congress’ ‘Khata Khat' schemes

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party to explain how their “gigantic schemes of fiscal splurge would work without increasing taxes". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Nirmala Sitharaman said: “A lot has been said in recent times about the fiscal management (especially on debt) of our government under PM Modi’s leadership. Many times, absolute numbers have been compared without considering the GDP (gross domestic product) growth on which we base the debt calculation. I would like to put out a clear picture, unlike @INCIndia, which hides behind lofty promises that are non-transparent and disconnected from reality."

Further, she asked: “Has @INCIndia considered the cost of the lofty promises made in their manifesto? Have they calculated how much the 'Khata Khat' schemes will cost fiscally? Will they borrow substantially for them, or will they raise taxes to fund them?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raising questions over the Congress’ ‘Khata Khat’ schemes, which the party has promised to launch if it comes to power this year, Sitharaman asked how many welfare schemes would “@RahulGandhi shut down" to accommodate the fiscal cost of the ‘Khata Khat schemes.

“The truth is that our government's fiscal management is much better than that of the UPA despite facing COVID-19 pandemic in which substantial resources were used for relief efforts," the finance minister wrote in her post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Post-pandemic, the Modi government pursued a balanced approach to fiscal consolidation while sustaining economic growth. This strategy reduced the fiscal deficit from 9.2 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2020-21 to 5.8 per cent in the revised estimates for fiscal year 2023-24, she added.

Sitharaman also highlighted that under the UPA, for six consecutive years between FY2009 and FY2014, the ratio of India's gross fiscal deficit (GFD) to GDP was at least 4.5 per cent. It was between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent of GDP in three out of the six years, between 5 per cent and 6 per cent in one, and more than 6 per cent in two years. And there was no COVID-19-like crisis that needed such a quantum of fiscal expansion, showing poor fiscal management by the UPA.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!