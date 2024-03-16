Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspicious bank transactions, digital payments under scanner to curb freebies
Lok Sabha Elections Dates announced: In a bid to curb the distributions of freebies, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said banks would look if there has been increase in the demand of cash in the chests. "Banks would be sending almost daily reports on suspicious transactions which they have," he said.