Lok Sabha Elections Dates announced: In a bid to curb the distributions of freebies, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said banks would look if there has been increase in the demand of cash in the chests. "Banks would be sending almost daily reports on suspicious transactions which they have," he said.

Rajiv Kumar was speaking at a press conference held on Saturday to announce the schedule of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He said, "NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) will look at if there are more demands in the payments through wallets. We will be looking all wallets transactions."

He said every agency, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Excise Department, state police, Border Security Force (BSF), are put on alert to curb any transaction, whether through borders or elsewise.

On Electoral bonds

After the electoral bond scheme was scrapped by the Supreme Court, Rajiv Kumar said the country needs to “find solutions through institutional machanism where donors' (of electoral bonds) privacy is also considered".

He addressed the challenge of unaccounted money in elections and said, “…how do we also control the donation in the unaccounted form is something the entire nations has to work together...(on) how donor's privacy is also protected, he is not harassed...how it (the cash) is more and more white...one has to think of it and I am sure some better system will evolve," Kumar said.

The CEC said political party is required to to make declaration to the Elections Commission on the contributions they receive.

“...political party is required to to make declaration to us on the contributions they receive. Also in the annual accounts, how much they have collected and how much they have spent . Also after every elections, they are supposed to give us account of what they spent in that particular elections...and we publish it on the website of the commission...this we have made digital," Kumar added.

His statement came days after the Elections Commission made public the details of donors of electoral bonds. It also released details of amount recieved by political parties through these bonds . The electoral bond scheme was introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government to facilitate political funding in India. The scheme enabled individuals and corporate groups to donate money (without any capping) to their desired political parties, without disclosing their identity.

