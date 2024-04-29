Active Stocks
Mon Apr 29 2024 15:43:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.40 0.93%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 826.15 3.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,158.80 4.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 2.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,528.80 1.26%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah fake video case
BackBack
Breaking News

Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah fake video case

Livemint

The Delhi Police has said that its special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms.

Telanfgana CM Revanth Reddy has been asked to join the investigation at Delhi Police chambers on 1 May in Amit Shah fake video casePremium
Telanfgana CM Revanth Reddy has been asked to join the investigation at Delhi Police chambers on 1 May in Amit Shah fake video case

The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy in connection to Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah fake video case, reports ANI. The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on 1 May, with his mobile phone. 

The Delhi Police has said that its special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms. Sources say arrests are likely to follow.

Ministry of Home Affairs had written in the complaint that it has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter.

The video seems to be doctored spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues, the MHA added.

(More to come…)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue