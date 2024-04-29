Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah fake video case
The Delhi Police has said that its special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms.
The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy in connection to Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah fake video case, reports ANI. The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on 1 May, with his mobile phone.