Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah fake video case
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah fake video case

Livemint

  • The Delhi Police has said that its special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms.

Telanfgana CM Revanth Reddy has been asked to join the investigation at Delhi Police chambers on 1 May in Amit Shah fake video case

The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy in connection to Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah fake video case, reports ANI. The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on 1 May, with his mobile phone.

The Delhi Police has said that its special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms. Sources say arrests are likely to follow.

Ministry of Home Affairs had written in the complaint that it has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter.

The video seems to be doctored spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues, the MHA added.

(More to come…)

