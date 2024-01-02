Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be ‘shubh’ in Ram Rajya: Ram Temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das
Acharya Das's remarks came ahead of the New Year celebrations at the Ram Temple during which ‘Chhapan Bhog’ and 'prasad' were offered to Ram Lalla
Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das praised the development work happening in Ayodhya and said both the consecration ceremony and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be "shubh (propitious)." While speaking with news agency PTI, Acharya Satyendra Das said not just peace, ‘Ram Rajya’ is coming to Ayodhya.