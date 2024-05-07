Lok Sabha elections: EC orders Karnataka BJP to remove animated video showing Muslim favouritism of Congress
The move came after the Congress filed an FIR against the BJP. The EC directive to X also noted that earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka had asked X to remove the post, which the Elon Musk-owned microblogging site did not abide by.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission (EC) of India has directed microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to remove a post by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit, which featured an animation indicating alleged favouritism of the Congress party towards the Muslim community.