Lok Sabha elections: India to go to polls starting 19 April
Elections will be held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June, with results on 4 June. Nearly 970 million votes will be cast to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha
India will conduct a seven-phase marathon election starting in April to elect members for the 18th Lok Sabha. The polling will commence on 19 April and continue until 1 June, with vote counting scheduled for 4 June, the chief election commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, said on Saturday.