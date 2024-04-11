BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut talks of 'struggle with dynasties' ahead of Lok Sabha polls: ‘In film industry also…’
BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said, “New people and outsiders should be given a chance. In the film industry also, I had to struggle with dynasties. They (the INDIA alliance) are not able to decide on their candidate. They seem to be nervous and scared... They have no political issues left... I follow an Ayurvedic and Yogic lifestyle... We need an airport here for tourism..."