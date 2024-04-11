Active Stocks
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut talks of 'struggle with dynasties' ahead of Lok Sabha polls: ‘In film industry also…’

Livemint

BJP Lok Sabha Candidate Kangana Ranaut advocates for giving new people a chance in politics and film industry. Criticizes INDIA alliance for indecisiveness and lack of political issues. Emphasizes on Ayurvedic lifestyle and the need for an airport in Mandi for tourism.

BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said, “New people and outsiders should be given a chance. In the film industry also, I had to struggle with dynasties. They (the INDIA alliance) are not able to decide on their candidate. They seem to be nervous and scared... They have no political issues left... I follow an Ayurvedic and Yogic lifestyle... We need an airport here for tourism..."

Published: 11 Apr 2024, 04:01 PM IST
