Planning parties for June 2024? Be aware of dry days in India | Full list here
Dry days in June 2024 impact alcohol sales nationwide due to Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, and Karnataka Legislative Council Elections.
Are you considering socializing or planning outings in June 2024? If you're in India and intend to purchase alcohol, it's essential to be aware of dry days. There are some occasions — announcement of Lok Sabha election results and Karnataka Legislative Council elections — when alcohol sales are prohibited nationwide.