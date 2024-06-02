Are you considering socializing or planning outings in June 2024? If you're in India and intend to purchase alcohol, it's essential to be aware of dry days. There are some occasions — announcement of Lok Sabha election results and Karnataka Legislative Council elections — when alcohol sales are prohibited nationwide.

June 2024: Take a look at dry days in India

In June 2024, there are multiple dry days nationwide, impacting the availability of alcohol for sale. Below is a detailed overview of the particular dates and the reasons behind them:

June 1 to June 3: This four-day dry spell results from the Karnataka Legislative Council elections. Liquor sales, distribution, and transportation will be prohibited during this period. Due to MLC voting, liquor sales will be prohibited in the region from 4 pm on June 1 to June 3.

June 4: This nationwide dry day coincides with the vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On this date, no alcohol sales will be permitted across the country. Liquor sales will be banned from 12 a.m. on June 3 to 12 a.m. on June 4. All shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and taverns will remain shut on the day of the vote counting. However, restaurants and hotels can serve food and non-alcoholic beverages.

June 6: On this dry day, specifically in Karnataka, liquor sales will be restricted as the state observes counting votes for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections. The frequent liquor ban in the metro city will likely impact people who prefer to enjoy their evenings out.

If you have any social plans or events scheduled for June, it's essential to be aware of these dry days to prevent any inconvenience. It's advisable to verify with local establishments or authorities regarding their operating hours and policies during these periods of alcohol prohibition.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!