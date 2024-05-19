Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here’s a list of alternate ID proofs which can be used in place of voter ID card at the time of voting

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on May 20 (Monday). Total 49 seats across 6 states and 2 Union Territories will be covered in the fifth phase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Don’t have voter ID card? Did you know an elector can cast a vote even if he/she does not have the voter ID card, also known as the electors photo identity card (EPIC)?

According to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), one can cast a vote even if they do not have a physical copy of their voter ID card at the time of voting at the polling booth.

But it is first advisable for all the voters to first ensure that their names are enlisted in the Election Commission’s voter list. And if not, they should first get their names registered ither online or offline in the voter list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of ID proofs which can be used to cast vote If your name is in the voter list but do not have a voter ID card, certain alternate ID proofs or documents can be used to cast a vote.

Any one of these listed alternate ID proofs or documents can be used in place of voter ID card at the time of voting – {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1-PAN (permanent account number) card

2-Aadhaar card

3-Driving licence {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4-Passport

5-Passbook issued by a bank or a post office, entailing the photograph

6-Pension document for retired personnel {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7-Service ID card issued by a state government, central government, PSU (public sector undertaking), including the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) job card

8-A health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment

9- Authenticated Photo Voter Slip {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10- Student identity cards issued by recognised educational institutions

11- Property documents such as pattas, registered deeds, etc. in the name of the voter

12- Ration card {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

13- SC, ST, OBC certificates issued by competent authority

14- Freedom fighter identity card

15- Arms licence {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

16- Certificate of physical disability by the competent authority

17- Ex-servicemen CSD Canteen Card

18- Smart cards issued by the Registrar General of India under the scheme of National Population Register {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!