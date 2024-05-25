With voting on the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 beginning on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged eligible voters to come forward in large numbers and participate in the election process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates In his post, PM Modi emphasised the importance of a single vote and its importance for a vibrant and flourishing democracy. He also mentioned women and young voters urging them to participate in large numbers in Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 voting.

“I request all the voters of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections to come forward to vote in maximum numbers. Every vote matters and your vote is equally important! Democracy flourishes and looks vibrant only when the public participates enthusiastically in the election process. Along with mothers, sisters and daughters, I especially request the young voters to definitely exercise their right to vote," read an X post by PM Modi in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 6 During the sixth phase of Lok Sabha voting, around 11.13 crore people eligible for voting will cast their vote today. The sixth phase polling is underway at 1.14 lakh polling stations across 58 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. This includes 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5120 third gender electors.

For the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections voting, there are around 8.93 lakh registered 85+ years old, 23,659 voters above 100 years and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for Phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes, the commission said.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha voting will witness polling in constituencies of significant political leaders like BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur), Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Tamluk), Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra) and Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal). The day will also witness voting in constituencies where Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar and Raj Babbar is contesting elections.

