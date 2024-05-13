‘We can make crores of lakhpatis’: Rahul Gandhi promises ₹1 lakh annually to ‘poor women’ if Congress voted to power
Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi govt created 22 billionaires, promises to empower millions to become 'lakhpatis'. Plans to credit ₹1 lakh to one woman from each family. Lok Sabha Election results to be announced on June 4.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that the Modi government has created 22 billionaires in the country and that if his party comes to power after winning the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, it will empower millions to become 'lakhpatis'.