Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi govt created 22 billionaires, promises to empower millions to become 'lakhpatis'. Plans to credit ₹ 1 lakh to one woman from each family. Lok Sabha Election results to be announced on June 4.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that the Modi government has created 22 billionaires in the country and that if his party comes to power after winning the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, it will empower millions to become 'lakhpatis'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, the Congress leader attempted to woo voters by announcing that on June 4, a list of all the poor will be compiled. From each family, the name of one woman will be selected, and ₹1 lakh will be credited into her bank account.

Results for the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to be announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader and party’s candidate from the Raebareli constituency said: “If they can make 22 billionaires, we can make crores of ‘lakhpatis’."

Earlier on Friday, in an appeal to voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise, Rahul Gandhi posted on X: “Today is the fourth phase of voting! It has become clear in the first three phases that the Indian government is going to be formed on June 4. Remember, your one vote will not only protect your democratic rights but will also change the fate of your entire family. 1 vote = First job of ₹1 lakh per year guaranteed for youth. 1 vote = ₹1 lakh per year in the bank account of poor women. So come out in large numbers and vote and show that the country will now vote on its issues - it will not get distracted." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 3, the Congress had announced Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from Raebareli and party loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi.

Sharma is pitted against Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rae Bareli constituency will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Gandhi scion is a sitting MP from Kerala's Wayanad, where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Rae Bareli.

From 2004 to 2019, Rahul was an MP from Amethi.

