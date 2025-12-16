Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces bill proposing 100% FDI in insurance sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, titled “Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha” in the Lok Sabha, proposing a 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector, from the existing 74 per cent.
Sitharaman said that the Bill aims to strengthen policyholder protection, deepen insurance penetration and accelerate the growth of the insurance sector in the country.
