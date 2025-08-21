Lok Sabha functioned for 29%, Rajya Sabha for 34% in ‘least productive’ Parliament Monsoon Session - key highlights

The Monsoon Session of Parliament ended with both the Houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – being adjourned sine die on Thursday, 21 August.

Advertisement

Both Houses functioned for 21 days as originally scheduled. However, two-thirds of the planned time was lost to disruptions. Overall, Lok Sabha functioned for 29 per cent of its scheduled time while Rajya Sabha for 34 per cent of its allotted time.

Here are key highlights of the Monsoon Session of Parliament

-This was the lowest functioning seen during the 18th Lok Sabha, according to PRS Legislative Research.

-Lok Sabha worked for 23 per cent while Rajya Sabha worked for 6 per cent of the scheduled Question Hour time, the PRS analysis said.

-Discussions could happen for only 37 hours out of the total 120 hours available during this Session in the Lok Sabha.

-Parliament passed 15 bills during the monsoon session, which saw continuous protests from opposition members over their demand for a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Several legislations were passed without debate.

Advertisement

Overall, Lok Sabha functioned for 29 per cent of its scheduled time while Rajya Sabha for 34 per cent of its allotted time.

- Operation Sindoor was discussed for about 19 hours in the Lok Sabha and 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha. It comprised about half the total functioning time of the Lok Sabha and more than a third of the functioning time of the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement

-A motion to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma (currently a judge of the Allahabad High Court) was admitted by the Lok Sabha Speaker. A three-member committee has been constituted to examine the issue.

Discussions on astronaut Subhanshu Shulka's mission and the role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat could not be completed due to disruptions by the opposition over their demands related to SIR.

-During the Session, 14 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha passed twelve Bills and 15 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha and a total of 15 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament, accroding to a government release.

-The two Houses approved a statutory resolution for the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the budget for the state.

Advertisement

-A new Income Tax bill was passed by the two Houses.

-The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 was also passed. The bill seeks to provide for the development and promotion of sports and welfare measures for sportspersons.

During the Session, 14 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha passed twelve Bills and 15 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha and a total of 15 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament, accroding to a government release.

-The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed on Friday. The bill seeks to promote and regulate the online gaming sector including e-sports, educational games and social gaming and provides for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support.

Advertisement

-Three Bills - Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha and have been referred to a Joint Committee of both the Houses.

-The Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to provide for removal of the Prime Minister or a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister or a Minister in the Council of Ministers of States and UTs facing serious criminal charges which are punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 5 years or more and are arrested and detained in custody for more than 30 days.

‘Fruitful and successful’: Rijiju Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, described the Monsoon Session, which was marred by the opposition’s disruptions, as “fruitful and successful” for the country and the government but “unsuccessful and damaging” for the opposition.

Advertisement

“The government has to discharge its duties to people in the national interest,” he said. The opposition cannot prevent the government from working with its protests, he added.