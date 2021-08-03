Lok Sabha gives go-ahead to Essential Defence Services Bill-2021

In June the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given its approval for the corporatization of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), under which the 41 factories producing ammunition and other equipment for the armed forces will become part of seven government-owned corporate units. The OFB was previously managed by the department of defence production and worked as an arm of the government. The aim of corporatization of the OFB was to improve the efficiency and accountability of 41 units, the government had then said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh had also assured the workers that their interests would be safeguarded.

