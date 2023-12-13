Delhi: Hardly an hour after reports and visuals emerged of a major security breach in the Lok Sabha, the Delhi Police informed that they had also detained protesters from in front of Transport Bhavan. The Delhi cops informed that these protesters were using colour smoke. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Police said two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament.

The two persons, detained for the protest outside the Parliament are identified as--- Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), police officials said, adding that further probe is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident. Lok Sabha speaker informed that two intruders had been arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside, and all their belongings had been seized.

See video

According to people familiar with the development in Delhi Police, antecedents are being verified. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These include, initial questioning related to security breach and who gave access, finding out if any connection with those who jumped inside the Lok Sabha.

The Delhi Police informed that the detainees are likely to be questioned by multiple agencies.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The House was adjourned soon after the incident.

The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress. They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

Narrating the Lok Sabha incident, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff.

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.