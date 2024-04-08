Nirmala Sitharaman's husband and famous economist Parakala Prabhakar has said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back to power following the Lok Sabha Elections, 'India's map will change'. Prabhakar said that in case Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi is re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, “a situation like Ladakh-Manipur will arise in the entire country."

The video of Parakala Prabhakar sharing his insights was shared by Congress on the microblogging site X. In the video, BJP leader and India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar says that if PM Modi becomes Prime Minister again in 2024, India will never witness another election process. “Ek aur chunav ki ummed mat kijiye", Prabhar was heard replying to the interviewer.

“Agar ye sarkar aayi to uske baad chunav hoga hi nahin (If this BJP government returns, then India will never conduct elections again)" Prabhakar said.

The economist husband of Nirmala Sitharaman also claimed that the constitution and map will change if PM Modi and his cabinet returns to power. “Aap isko pehechan bhi nahin sakenge (You would not be able to recognise this [India])", Prabhakar said.

Citing statements made by BJP leaders and PM Modi, like ‘isko Pakistan jaane ka hai, jane do’ (If they want to go to Pakistan, let them), Prabhakar cautioned that these hate speeches will now arise from Red Fort in Delhi.

“Modi himself will give a hate speech from the Red Fort", Prabhakar said during the interview, adding that will dont be done silently or subtly. The hate speeches will be ‘Khula Khel’, according to the economist.

Parakala Prabhakar also noted that the unrest that gripped Manipur due to the ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities will be the norm in across India, if at all PM Modi returns to power.

Earlier in March, Prabhakar while speaking to a television news channel has said that "Electoral bond scam is not just the biggest scam in India but the biggest scam in the world. After electoral bond corruption became public, now the fight is not between two alliances but between the BJP and the people of India."

Finance minister Sitharaman had said last month that she has turned down BJP president JP Nadda's offer to fight the Lok Sabha polls from Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu because she did not have the funds to contest the polls.

