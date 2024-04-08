‘Manipur-like situation…’: Nirmala Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar cautions against re-election of PM Modi
Parakala Prabhakar, economist and husband of Nirmala Sitharaman, predicts changes in India's constitution if BJP wins Lok Sabha Elections. He warns of potential unrest similar to Ladakh-Manipur nationwide if PM Modi is re-elected.
Nirmala Sitharaman's husband and famous economist Parakala Prabhakar has said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back to power following the Lok Sabha Elections, 'India's map will change'. Prabhakar said that in case Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi is re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, “a situation like Ladakh-Manipur will arise in the entire country."