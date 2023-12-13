Lok Sabha security breach: The lower house of Parliament saw a massive security lapse on the 22nd Anniversary of 2001 Parliament Attack. Two persons were arrested for intruding and jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and releasing yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two persons, involved in the Lok Sabha incident, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. Sharma had come to the visitor's gallery as a guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside the Parliament premises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All four have been detained by security forces.

Now a video has emerged from inside the Lok Sabha premises which show a group of MPs thrashing one of the intruders and holding onto him.

Many Lok Sabha members beat up the intruders before handing them over to security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JD(U) member Ramprit Mandal said the intruders had hidden the gas canisters in their shoes and sprayed yellow-coloured gas in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Mandal, who was near the intruder, said RLP member Hanuman Beniwal and other members overpowered the person.

The two intruders jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm. And while one was spotted jumping over the benches, the other was left dangling from the gallery before jumping into the Lok Sabha Chamber, according to several MPs present in the House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as one part of the Lok Sabha chamber was filled with yellow-coloured smoke.

"Two intruders have been arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside. All their belongings have been seized...The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said when the House re-convened at 2 pm.

While the affiliation of the protestors was not known immediately, US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently released a video threatening to attack Parliament on or before December 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Members who overpowered the two persons inside the Lok Sabha chamber said, “one of them was saying I am a patriot and came here to protest."

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. After opening the gas canisters that emitted the smoke outside the Parliament building, the two protestors also raised slogans such as "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat", police officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

