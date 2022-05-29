Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra says 10-minute deliveries need to be regulated

Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra says 10-minute deliveries need to be regulated2 min read . 09:40 PM IST
- She believes that the 10-minutes deliveries put lives at risk and also break traffic rules. Moitra will raise this in parliament.
Mahua Moitra, a member of Lok Sabha, on Sunday said 10-minutes deliveries need to be regulated/outlawed. She believes that the 10-minutes deliveries put lives at risk and also break traffic rules. Moitra will raise this matter in parliament.
Through her Twitter account, Moitra said, "10-minute deliveries need to be regulated/outlawed."
She added, "No civilised society can be incentivising delivery executives to break traffic rules & put own & other’s lives at risk," adding, "all for a quicker pizza."
Moitra said, "am going to raise this in parliament."
Moitra is an all-India Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Lok Sabha.
Notably, 10-minutes delivery of food and groceries has gained attention after many delivery apps began the practice a few months ago. It has raised many questions and controversies especially if people need groceries in under 10 minutes.
The 10-minutes delivery notion picked popularity after Zomato in March this year decided to trim its food delivery time from 30 minutes to 10 minutes. This went viral and many had mixed reactions.
On March 22, 2022, Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal through his Twitter account clarified about the 10-minute service is safe for delivery partners.
Goyal had explained that 10 minutes delivery will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised menu items only. Also, no penalties for late deliveries, and no incentives for on-time deliveries. Further, it was clarified that delivery partners are not informed about promised delivery time which is for both 10-minute and 30 minutes deliveries.
The Zomato founder and CEO had said they are building new food stations to enable the 10-minute services for specific customer locations only.
It needs to be noted that 10 minutes delivery for groceries has been there for quite some time now.
Last year, Albinder Dhindsa co-founder of Grofers on August 28, through his Twitter account clarified the 10-minute delivery after they received hate over it. He clarified that their partner stores are located within 2 kilometers of customers. They have over 60 stores in Delhi and over 30 stores in Gurgaon.
Dhindsa said that "our stores are so densely located that we can deliver 90% of the orders within 15 minutes even if our riders drove under 10 kmph!"
