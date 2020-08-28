Home >News >India >Lok Sabha Monsoon Session: Get COVID-19 test done 72 hrs prior to attending, says Speaker to MPs
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (PTI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (PTI)

Lok Sabha Monsoon Session: Get COVID-19 test done 72 hrs prior to attending, says Speaker to MPs

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2020, 06:41 PM IST PTI

  • Besides MPs, all those who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, will get tested
  • The Monsoon Session is likely to start from September 14 and conclude on October 1

MPs will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

The Monsoon Session is likely to start from September 14 and conclude on October 1.

Besides MPs, all those who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, will get tested for the coronavirus before the start of the session, Birla said.

The Lok Sabha speaker on Friday held a long meeting with officials from the health ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO and Delhi government to finalise the arrangements for the session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birla said arrangements have also been made for zero-touch security checks during the session.

If required random tests for COVID-19 can be conducted during the session, he said.

Sources said the Monsoon Session is likely to be held in two shifts -- morning and evening.

Due to the pandemic, this will be in a way a first-of-its-kind session with various modifications.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired a meeting of secretary generals of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha (PTI)

Parliament's monsoon session: Social distancing to be maintained, says Om Birla

1 min read . 27 Aug 2020
COVID-19 patients (REUTERS)

COVID-19: Congress MP Vasanthkumar in 'critical' condition, says hospital

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
The Parliament session is likely to continue for four weeks. (Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha likely to sit on alternate days during monsoon session

1 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout