Lok Sabha passed Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill

Lok Sabha passed Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill4 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:58 AM IST
The Bill will amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 that provides for the conservation of biological diversity in India and their sustainable use, and fair and equitable sharing of the benefits that arise from using biodiversity
Amid the opposition’s loud protests on the violence in Manipur, Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by a voice vote. The bill brings changes to the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 by decriminalising biodiversity offences, among others.
