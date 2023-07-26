Lok Sabha passed Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill

Union forest, environment and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav discussed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on 25 July. While introducing the bill, he said a “significant" bill is being discussed in this house today, and added, “Significant because the whole world is undergoing a triple crisis now. On one side is the crisis of climate change, on another is the crisis of desertification of land, and on the third, the crisis of the loss of biological resources."

