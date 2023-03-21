The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2023 authorising the government to draw a sum of ₹2,70,509 crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working and implementation and programmes and schemes presented as part of the supplementary expenditure for FY23.

The Bill was passed by the Lower House without any discussion as business was disrupted during the second half of the Budget session over ruckus by the Opposition and the treasury benches.

The passing of the Appropriation Bill completes entire expenditure approval for 2022-23.

The Lok Sabha is yet to discuss and pass the Finance Bill that contains the tax proposals of the government for FY24. Once Finance Bill is passed, the budget exercise is considered complete.

Both Appropriation and Finance Bill are money bills meaning that they do not require explicit consent of the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House only discusses and returns the bills.

The passing of the Appropriation Bill without discussion is not unprecedented. With its nod, government can meet most of its additional expenditure for FY23 that require funds from the CFI. A portion of government expenditure is also met through public accounts and borrowings from small savings fund.

The Parliament has not been functioning in the second half of the budget session with treasury benches raising the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Indian democracy at an event abroad, while the Opposition parties are seeking constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue.