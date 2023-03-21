Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill, 2023 without discussion1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:40 PM IST
The Lok Sabha is yet to discuss and pass the Finance Bill that contains the tax proposals of the government for FY24
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2023 authorising the government to draw a sum of ₹2,70,509 crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working and implementation and programmes and schemes presented as part of the supplementary expenditure for FY23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×