This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill, completing two-thirds of budget exercise
Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill, completing two-thirds of budget exercise
2 min read.08:14 PM ISTPTI
The Lok Sabha today passed the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, authorising the government to draw ₹117.16 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of its programmes and schemes
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, authorising the government to draw ₹117.16 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of its programmes and schemes.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, authorising the government to draw ₹117.16 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of its programmes and schemes.
This completes two-thirds of the exercise for approval of the Budget for 2021-22.
Once the Finance Bill is passed, the budget exercise is complete.
Both appropriation and finance bills are classified as money bills which do not require the explicit consent of the Rajya Sabha. The upper house only discusses them and returns the bills.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After passing the Finance Bill, it enters the statute as the Finance Act. Thus, the final Budget gets approved.
While guillotine literally is a large, weighted blade used for executing a condemned person, in legislative parlance, to ''guillotine'' means to bunch together and fast-track the passage of financial business.
It is a fairly common procedural exercise in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After the Budget is presented, Parliament goes into recess for about three weeks, during which the House Standing Committees examine demands for grants for various ministries, and prepare reports. After Parliament reassembles, time is allotted for discussions on the demands for grants of some ministries.