Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that aims protect the interest of the depositors by bringing co-operative banks under the regulatory framework of the central banks.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that co-operative societies that function as banks should come under same rules as scheduled commercial banks and be subjected to better governance and regulation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Cooperative banks have been under the dual control of cooperative societies as well as RBI. The amendments have been made to boost depositors’ confidence and prevent a Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank-like fraud that trapped money of millions of depositors.

With the amendments, RBI will be able undertake a scheme of amalgamation or reconstruction of a bank without placing it under moratorium. Earlier, if a bank was placed under moratorium, it not only limited withdrawals by depositors, but also disrupted a bank’s lending operations.

The bill will now have to be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

“We are trying to bring this amendment to protect the depositors. As in some unfortunate situation in banks, depositors are put to hardship…The financial status of 277 urban cooperative banks is weak. 105 cooperative banks are not able to meet the minimum regulatory capital requirement. 47 banks’ net worth is negative," Sitharaman said, adding that stress in urban co-operative banks increased due to covid-19.

Gross non performing asset ratio increased from 7.2% in March 2019 to over 10% in March 2020, the minister said in the Lok Sabha. “During the budget session could not pass the bill. The ordinance was brought in only because the financial health of cooperative soc also performing as bank was becoming delicate," she said.

The changes in the law will not affect the existing powers of the state registrars of co-operative societies under state laws. Nor will the changes apply to primary farm credit societies or cooperative societies, the main business of which is long-term finance for agricultural development.

The minister further said that 430 banks have been de-licensed in the last two decades and have also liquidated, but no commercial bank has gone into liquidation during this time. “Not a single commercial bank whose deposits are protectors under the banking regulation Act have gone into liquidation….I acknowledge the contribution of cooperative banks, but amendments important," Sitharaman explained.

