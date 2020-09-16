Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that co-operative societies that function as banks should come under same rules as scheduled commercial banks and be subjected to better governance and regulation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Cooperative banks have been under the dual control of cooperative societies as well as RBI. The amendments have been made to boost depositors’ confidence and prevent a Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank-like fraud that trapped money of millions of depositors.