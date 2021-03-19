OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lok Sabha passes bill to amend MMDR Act

Lok Sabha passes bill to amend MMDR Act

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament (PTI)
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2021, 04:14 PM IST PTI

  • The reform in the mining sector would generate 55 lakh direct and indirect employment. To enhance mining activity, we will allow private sector with enhanced technology, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said
  • The bill will help strengthen the auction-only regime and boost transparency in the system

Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, with Union minister Pralhad Joshi saying the changes will help create employment opportunities and allow private sector with enhanced technology in mining activities.

"The reform in the mining sector would generate 55 lakh direct and indirect employment. To enhance mining activity, we will allow private sector with enhanced technology in mineral exploration," Joshi said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Lower House passed the Mines and Minerals Development (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

According to the minister, India produces 95 minerals and has same potential like South Africa and Australia but still import minerals like gold and coal.

"The reform in the mining sector would generate 55 lakh direct and indirect employment. To enhance mining activity, we will allow private sector with enhanced technology in mineral exploration," the minister said.

According to the minister, the mining sector currently contributes 1.75 per cent to the country's GDP and through the reforms proposed in the bill the contribution will rise to 2.5 per cent and strengthen the economy.

The bill seeks to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and would bring in mega reforms in the sector with resolution in legacy issues, thereby making a large number of mines available for auctions.

It will help strengthen the auction-only regime and boost transparency in the system.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Reuters

Indonesia to resume use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
Under the partnership, Stelis will produce a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian vaccine, which is sufficient to vaccinate 100 million people. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

RDIF ropes in Strides arm to produce over 200 mln Sputnik vaccine doses

1 min read . 04:01 PM IST
As the mutant strains continue to increase the disease burden, the government needs to look at the diagnostics more closely, say public health experts. The number of infections from mutant variant strains stand at 400.

Centre asks states to focus on genome testing to track mutated virus

3 min read . 03:54 PM IST
During the first phase of the scheme offering LED bulbs at Rs10 apiece launched from Arrah in Bihar, 15 million LED bulbs will be distributed across villages of Arrah (Bihar), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), Nagpur (Maharashtra), and western Gujarat.

India launches 10 LED bulb for rural areas

3 min read . 03:48 PM IST

The reforms as part of the bill include removing the distinction between captive and non-captive mines and introduction of an index-based mechanism by developing a National Mineral Index (NMI) for various statutory payments, among others.

In order to boost exploration, there will be review of functioning of the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET). NMET will be made an autonomous body.

Private entities will also be engaged in exploration works now. Simplification of exploration regime will also be done to facilitate seamless transition from exploration to production.

The major objective of the reforms is to generate huge employment opportunities, reduce imports and increase production by bringing large mineral blocks into auction.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout