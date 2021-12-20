The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill — The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — to link electoral rolls with Aadhaar. The Bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

The Congress opposed the Bill and demanded it be sent to Standing Committee.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: “Aadhaar only meant to be proof of residence, it's not proof of citizenship. If you're in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you're getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You're potentially giving the vote to non-citizens."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that this “Bill should be sent to Standing Committee". “This has a lot of legal drawbacks. It is against the Supreme Court verdict and one which violates our privacy. This might strip off lakhs of people of their electoral rights," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.