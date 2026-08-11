Lok Sabha passes Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam by voice vote amid Opposition sloganeering

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, seeking to rename 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' amid sloganeering by the Opposition, news agency PTI reported. The Bill was passed by voice vote without any discussion in the House.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was scheduled to move the Bill, remained ‘absent’. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the Bill amid protests by Opposition members. "It seems the Congress MPs are not in favour of the renaming," Rai took a swipe at the principal Opposition party, which governs Kerala, while moving the legislation.

Subsequently, the National Co-operation Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill was also passed without debate as members raised slogans and carried placards to the Well demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to further amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962.

Of the 11 Bills passed by the Lok Sabha so far, only two have been debated, while the remaining legislation was cleared without discussion amid protests by Opposition members.

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Earlier, Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over repeated disruptions after the House was adjourned within minutes of reconvening at 11 AM. He urged the government and Opposition to find common ground and allow the House to debate key Bills that could bring "far-reaching changes in the country".

The Opposition has been vehemently demanding that Shah appear in Parliament to address the police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi on 20 July and the alleged theft of funds at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

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The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill was introduced on Monday by Nityanand Rai. “The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 provides for such alteration of the name of the State of Kerala and contains necessary amendments to the provisions of the Constitution, as well as consequential provisions,” according to the Bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons.

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The Kerala Legislative Assembly had earlier adopted a resolution on 24 June 2024 seeking to officially change the name of the state to “Keralam”.

Subsequently, the state leadership approached the central government to initiate the required procedure to amend the First Schedule of the Constitution under Article 3, replacing “Kerala” with “Keralam”.

What did the Assembly resolution say? “The name of our State is ‘Keralam’ in the Malayalam language. States were formed on the basis of language on the 1st day of November, 1956. Kerala Piravi Day is also on the 1st day of November,” the resolution stated.

“Since the time of the National Independence Struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of a united Kerala for Malayalam-speaking people. However, in the First Schedule to the Constitution, the name of our State is recorded as ‘Kerala’. This Assembly unanimously appeals to the Central Government to take urgent steps as per Article 3 of the Constitution to modify the name as ‘Keralam’,” it added.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



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Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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