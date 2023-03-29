Lok Sabha passes Competition Amendment Bill with higher penalty provisions3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:07 PM IST
The Bill passed in Lok Sabha defines 'turnover' for the purpose of penalty as global turnover derived from all the products and services by a person or an enterprise
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Competition Amendment Bill, bringing in a major update to the over two-decade old law, that fosters competition in the market, closer to reality.
