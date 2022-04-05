Shah said that 7.5 lakh cases are closed every year due to a lack of evidence. "Due to lack of evidence, 7.5 lakh cases are closed every year due to lack of evidence, are they human rights or not? A member asked whether there would be no crimes after this. Section 302 has been in place for so long, did the killings stop? So should 302 be removed as well? 7.5 lakh cases are closed every year due to lack of evidence, are they a human right or not?" said Shah.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}