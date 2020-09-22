Lok Sabha passes epidemic diseases bill to protect healthcare workers

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to protect healthcare professionals against violence during crises such as the covid-19 pandemic.

The bill, which had been cleared by Rajya Sabha on Saturday and passed by voice vote in Lok Sabha, moots up to five years' imprisonment for those attacking doctors and healthcare workers during a health crisis.

The amendment bill states that any commission or abetment to acts of violence shall be punished with imprisonment of three months to five years and a fine of ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh. If the attackers cause grievous hurt, they can be imprisoned for six months to seven years with fine of ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

The offender will also be liable to pay compensation to the victim and twice the fair market value for damage of property.

The bill covers public and clinical healthcare service providers, such as doctors, nurses, paramedical workers, community health workers, and persons empowered under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan introduced The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Upper House on Saturday to replace an ordinance issued by the government in April.

The Union Cabinet had promulgated The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

