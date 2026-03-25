Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2026: India's reforms now are 'out of conviction, not compulsion', says FM Sitharaman

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the Finance Bill 2026, incorporating 32 government-proposed amendments.

With this legislative endorsement, the Lower House has concluded its responsibilities within the broader Budgetary ratification framework.

The legislation will now transition to the Rajya Sabha for further consideration.

Once the Upper House grants its approval, the comprehensive Budget cycle for the 2026-27 period will reach completion.

The Union Budget for this upcoming cycle forecasts aggregate expenditure of ₹53.47 lakh crore, representing a 7.7% rise, compared to the current fiscal year ending 31 March.

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The proposed capital investment for the next financial year is set at ₹12.2 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the document targets gross tax revenue of ₹44.04 lakh crore alongside gross borrowings totalling ₹17.2 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit for FY27 is estimated at 4.3% of GDP, reflecting a marginal reduction from the 4.4% recorded this year.

Sitharaman says trust-based tax system at core of Finance Bill 2026 A tax administration rooted in trust serves as the cornerstone of the Finance Bill 2026, designed to alleviate undue burdens on compliant taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister underscored that the administration is guiding the country into a transformative phase of economic management, defined by structural transparency rather than ad-hoc interventions.

Sitharaman stated: "India is moving forward with reform not out of compulsion, which is what has happened earlier, but out of conviction, with clarity, confidence and commitment."

Furthermore, the minister noted that the country is advancing on a path of rapid reform under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, structuring the Finance Bill 2026-27 around five core pillars.

These include enhancing the "ease of living for common citizens and ease of doing business" a move specifically designed to ensure that "people are not burdened by compliances, permits, quotas, and licences for legitimate activities".

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Sitharaman also pointed to the goal of establishing India as a more robust international business destination by providing tax certainty for vital industries such as electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and nuclear power.

She additionally stressed the necessity of fostering fluid trade through extensive customs overhauls aimed at streamlining international logistics.

The minister detailed the bill's focus on "empowering MSMEs, farmers, and cooperatives, which are at the heart of employment generation, production, and overall development".