Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2026: India's reforms now are 'out of conviction, not compulsion', says FM Sitharaman

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the Finance Bill 2026, incorporating 32 government-proposed amendments.

With this legislative endorsement, the Lower House has concluded its responsibilities within the broader Budgetary ratification framework.

The legislation will now transition to the Rajya Sabha for further consideration.

Once the Upper House grants its approval, the comprehensive Budget cycle for the 2026-27 period will reach completion.

The Union Budget for this upcoming cycle forecasts aggregate expenditure of ₹53.47 lakh crore, representing a 7.7% rise, compared to the current fiscal year ending 31 March.

Advertisement

Also Read | Govt eyes more control of foreign-funded assets under FCRA

The proposed capital investment for the next financial year is set at ₹12.2 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the document targets gross tax revenue of ₹44.04 lakh crore alongside gross borrowings totalling ₹17.2 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit for FY27 is estimated at 4.3% of GDP, reflecting a marginal reduction from the 4.4% recorded this year.

Sitharaman says trust-based tax system at core of Finance Bill 2026 A tax administration rooted in trust serves as the cornerstone of the Finance Bill 2026, designed to alleviate undue burdens on compliant taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister underscored that the administration is guiding the country into a transformative phase of economic management, defined by structural transparency rather than ad-hoc interventions.

Advertisement

Sitharaman stated: "India is moving forward with reform not out of compulsion, which is what has happened earlier, but out of conviction, with clarity, confidence and commitment."

Furthermore, the minister noted that the country is advancing on a path of rapid reform under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, structuring the Finance Bill 2026-27 around five core pillars.

These include enhancing the "ease of living for common citizens and ease of doing business" a move specifically designed to ensure that "people are not burdened by compliances, permits, quotas, and licences for legitimate activities".

Also Read | Build a strong retirement corpus even when starting at 40

Sitharaman also pointed to the goal of establishing India as a more robust international business destination by providing tax certainty for vital industries such as electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and nuclear power.

Advertisement

She additionally stressed the necessity of fostering fluid trade through extensive customs overhauls aimed at streamlining international logistics.

The minister detailed the bill's focus on "empowering MSMEs, farmers, and cooperatives, which are at the heart of employment generation, production, and overall development".

Additionally, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following its review by the Select Committee, was introduced for deliberation and approval. The finance minister also observed that between 2019-20 and 2024-25, the total expenditure of cesses reached ₹15.14 lakh crore, surpassing actual collections.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer