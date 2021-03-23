Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill; gives relief to foreign ecommerce companies

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill, 2021 with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing fresh amendments giving relief to foreign e-commerce companies and certain class of regular employees.

“Through the amendment I am moving today, I intend to clarify that equalization levy is not applicable on consideration for goods which are owned by Indian residence," Sitharaman said while replying to the day long debate on the finance bill.

In March 2020, India adopted a 2% equalization levy or "digital services tax." The tax applies only to non-resident companies with annual revenues in excess of approximately ₹20 million, and it covers online sales of goods and services to persons in India. The tax went into effect on 1 April 2020.

According to Rakesh Nangia, chairman of Nangia Andersen India, a consultancy, what this means is that if goods or services listed on a foreign marketplace are owned or provided by an Indian resident or Indian permanent establishment of a foreign entity, it shall be out of the purview of the levy.

Sitharaman said the government is very much in favour of digital transactions and is not trying to undermine it. “But yet equalization levy is a tax which has been imposed to give level playing field between Indian businesses who pay tax in India and foreign ecommerce companies who do business in India but don’t pay any income tax here. We are only trying through the equalization levy to treat everybody who is operating in India equally. If the foreign ecommerce companies pay income tax here then the equalization levy is not applicable on them. Hence there is no extra burden on any company," she added.

The equalization levy has become a contentious issue especially with the US that has claimed that the levy is unreasonable and discriminatory against its companies, potentially attracting withdrawal of US trade concessions or duties on Indian exports. The US Trade Representative’s office in a report released in January said that of the 119 companies that it identified as likely liable under the tax, 86, or 72%, were American with aggregate tax liability exceeding $30 million per year.

Through a fresh amendment, Sitharaman also tweaked the earlier plan proposed in the Finance Bill 2021 to tax interest income earned on Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution above a specified threshold. As per the original proposal, if a person contributed ₹2.5 lakh or more to EPF account, the interest earned on the contribution above this threshold were to become taxable. Employers’ contribution was not to be taken into account for calculations. The minister introduced a higher threshold of ₹5 lakh now which applies only in cases where there is no employer contribution. The limit of ₹2.5 lakh is kept keeping in mind that small savers are not impacted by the new rule, the minister said. “Through this amendment, I intend to raise this limit to ₹5 lakh only in those cases where there is no contribution from the employer in that fund," Sitharaman said.

The principle of levying a tax on interest earned in retirement savings above a threshold is to bring equity as about 1.23 lakh high income earning EPF members were found to be making more than ₹50 lakh a year in tax free interest on average from their provident fund accounts. These high net worth individuals (HNIs) account for about 0.27% of the 4.5 crore EPF account holders.

The Finance Bill also provided for a ten-year income tax exemption to the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and a five-year tax exemption to private sector development finance institutions, which can be extended by another five years.

