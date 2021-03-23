Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill; gives relief to foreign ecommerce companies

Through a fresh amendment, Sitharaman also tweaked the earlier plan proposed in the Finance Bill 2021 to tax interest income earned on Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution above a specified threshold. As per the original proposal, if a person contributed ₹2.5 lakh or more to EPF account, the interest earned on the contribution above this threshold were to become taxable. Employers’ contribution was not to be taken into account for calculations. The minister introduced a higher threshold of ₹5 lakh now which applies only in cases where there is no employer contribution. The limit of ₹2.5 lakh is kept keeping in mind that small savers are not impacted by the new rule, the minister said. “Through this amendment, I intend to raise this limit to ₹5 lakh only in those cases where there is no contribution from the employer in that fund," Sitharaman said.

